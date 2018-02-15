Time to have a laugh in Kenilworth as comedy night comes back to town

Kenilworth Comedy Club returns this weekend following its successful opening night in December.

The project has been set up by local award-winning comedian Harvey Hawkins, who plans to use his comedy connections to bring the best comedians from the UK circuit to the doorstep of Kenilworth.

Harvey, who plans to host the comedy nights on a bi-monthly basis, said: “I am very fortunate that I get to gig with some of the best comedians from all over the country and I’m very excited to bring the best of those here to Kenilworth.

“I have tried to book a mix of styles for the nights, with everything from observational to one-liners, so that there is something for everyone”.

The launch night of the club was a roaring success with glowing feedback from a sell out audience of 150 people.

Harvey said: “The comment that I received over and over throughout the evening was how impressed and surprised they were at the talent from all the comedians. In fact we had a queue of people waiting to buy tickets for our next event which is the biggest sign that people enjoyed it ”

“I have big plans for this club and with local support I believe we can create something special together for the town to be proud of”.

The next Comedy night is scheduled for Saturday February 17 2018 at the Holiday Inn, Kenilworth with seating for 150 people and a licensed bar within the room. The event has now sold out but be the first to know of future events by liking the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/kenilworthcomedy