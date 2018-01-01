Warwick Courier
Kenilworth man to take on mammoth challenge for charity
News
Asda develops Easter egg made entirely out of cheese – but not everyone’s convinced
News
Revealed: TV licence fee to increase from April
News
Warwickshire County Council to invest £300,000 to tackle homelessness
News
Shoppers in Leamington and Warwick encouraged to support ‘Fairtrade fortnight’
News
Two days of ‘persistent snow’ forecast for Warwickshire with Met Office warning of potential power cuts and travel chaos
News
MP calls for more funding for Warwickshire's mental health services after five-year decline
News
REGIONAL: Family ‘distraught’ as brothers, aged two and six, killed in hit and run
Crime
Tree removal works to take place in Warwick as part of road improvement scheme
News
Burgess hat-trick helps Rugby C spring Free Church shock
More Sport
Holleran hails positive impact of Dodd after Boston boost
Non League
Old Leamingtonians’ forward control lays platform for win
Rugby Union
McKeown’s marathon mileage helps him to a big personal best at Draycote
Sport
Delight for Ansell at the National Youth Champs
More Sport
Coleman red makes win more pleasing
Non League
Murphy’s hopes on Knockgraffon for Warwick feature
More Sport
Obeng breathes life into Brakes’ relegation fight
Non League
Console Corner: Gaming news to set pulses racing
Tech
Asda develops Easter egg made entirely out of cheese – but not everyone’s convinced
News
Revealed: TV licence fee to increase from April
News
Poundland selling video games for £5? It’s the 1980s all over again
News
Travel: Exploring French vineyards with Viking
Travel
Should you feed your pet raw meat? The real risks of a ‘traditional’ dog diet
News