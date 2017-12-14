REVIEW: Pacy panto fun with Snow White in Kenilworth

Clive Peacock reviews Snow White at the Priory Theatre, Kenilworth

Pace, slapstick, dance routines, comedy, community singing and audience involvement on stage are key ingredients of a thumpingly good pantomime. Snow White at the Priory Theatre has them all in spades. And not a sign of opening night nerves, despite losing two rehearsal slots due to the inclement weather. Director Mike Brooks has worked wonders with the Steve Boden script and marshals the many dancers and dwarves with great success.

Ashley Clifford’s previous pantomime experience is plain to see as he leads the strong cast with this excellent first on the boards at The Priory Theatre as Prince Frederick. Jingles The Jester, Owen Prossor-Stock, is very comfortable in the comedy role, his efforts dovetailing well with those of Simon Lucas in the Dame Dolly Mixture role. My goodness, somebody in wardrobe has worked overtime to produce such beautiful, charming and amusing costumes for all players. Natasha Lea as the evil Queen Evilyn benefits from that overtime and looks stunning. So to, looks the part, acts the part and sings enthusiastically.

Stealing the show are the dancers. Claudia Temple’s choreography throughout is exceptional, creating space for tiny little woodland animals, dark chilling masked dancers of the night and, of course, the seven dwarves off to the mine with shovels in hand. The costume colours are striking, the lighting plots and sets are delightful, the sound engineers have a field day with an MP3 player and the show is memorable for its pace and audience engagement. Rumour has it that just a few seats remain for the run ‘til December 31. Grab one if you can.

* Snow White runs until New Year's Eve.Call 01926 863334 to book.