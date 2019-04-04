Ten of the best things to do in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth in the next seven days

From a musical favourite to a modern folk great, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

Cats, Spa Centre, Leamington, April 9 to 13

Leamington and Warwick Musical Society get their claws into the musical favourite next week – and will be giving it a new look. The poetry of TS Eliot is set to music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, with results that have won hearts around the world for nearly 40 years. But The Really Useful Company, which controls the rights, has ordered the society not to copy the original London set, the original London costumes, the original London make-up or the original London choreography – meaning audiences in Leamington will see the show as never before.

Details: royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk



2 MUSIC

Kate Rusby, Spa Centre, Leamington, April 5

Of all the stars in folk music’s firmament, few shine as brightly as Yorkshire’s Kate Rusby. A career which spans over 25 years in music has shown her to be one of the finest interpreters of traditional folk songs and one of our most emotive, original songwriters. The crossover appeal Kate enjoys is unprecedented for a folk singer and has been achieved without resort to compromise.

Details: royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk



3 THEATRE

Much Ado About Nothing and Measure for Measure, Dream Factory, Warwick, April 10 to 13

Two of Shakespeare’s ‘darker’ comedies will be performed in Warwick next week, courtesy of the talented youngsters at Playbox Theatre. Much Ado is a mix of comic and dramatic suspense with two of Shakespeare’s wittiest and most loved romantics, while the production of Measure for Measure is given as an experiment for actors and audience to view the examination of sexual exploitation, injustice, hypocrisy and abuse of power in Shakespeare’s scathing exploration of sexual politics and power.

Details: playboxtheatre.com



4 THEATRE

The Addams Family, Bridge House Theatre, Warwick, April 11 to 13

The gifted young people of the Spa Theatre Company Juniors present this macabre musical comedy. Meet Gomez, Morticia and the rest of the crazy clan on the momentous night that they host a dinner for Wednesday’s new boyfriend and his parents. Will monstrous madness and mayhem prevail or can the Addams Family appear normal for just one evening? Director Aimee Matthews said: “We chose The Addams Family as we think it’s a lively, contemporary musical suitable for audiences old and young, and it has a great ensemble feel. The Spa Theatre Company Juniors are full of all of the pizazz, fun and quirkiness that the Addams Family needs!”

Details: www.spatheatre.com



5 CINEMA

The Great Gatsby (12A), Court House, Jury Street, Warwick, April 11

The Big Picture Show teams up with The Court House Warwick again to bring a modern favourite to the big screen in the magnificent ballroom. Throw on those glad rags and join in for an evening of 1920s decadence with Baz Luhrmann’s 2013 version of the F Scott Fitzgerald classic. The film, directed in Luhrmann’s typically bombastic style, stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Carey Mulligan.

Details: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-great-gatsby-at-the-court-house-warwick-tickets-57988315613