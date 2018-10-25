Five of the best things to do in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth in the next seven days

From spooky thrills to moving music, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

Lurking in the Loft, Loft Theatre, Leamington, October 27 to November 1

It’s something very different and much darker for the Loft. Visitors can expect disorientation, sensory deprivation and auditory overload, along with visually disturbing images, on a backstage tour unlike any other, during which the horrors of the past will play out. It’s a Halloween scare experience devised by experts in all things frightening, and is not suitable for those of a nervous disposition.

Details: www.loft-theatre.co.uk



2 THEATRE

Quartet, Priory Theatre, Kenilworth, until November 2

Ronald Harwood’s play is a wickedly comic story about redefining old age and growing old with hope, demonstrating how art illuminates life and the human spirit remains undimmed, even as the brightest stars start to fade.

Details: priorytheatre.co.uk



3 MUSIC

War and Peace, St Mary’s Church, Warwick, October 28

St James’s Singers, together with Fine Arts Brass and actor Kim Durham, present music and readings to commemorate the end of the First World War. The audience will hear a varied programme of music, complemented by readings which will reflect on the serious and sombre side of war and suffering as well as celebrating the comradeship, heroism and the humour which helped the troops through their ordeals. The concert will open and close with contemplative quieter pieces focusing on peace, with the finale looking forward in hope. Other works to be performed include the Dona Nobis Pacem from Bach’s imperious B Minor Mass and John Ireland’s anthem Greater love hath no man. Readings will include works from the war poets, accounts from soldiers and extracts from Shakespeare.Details: 07502 939498



4 FAMILY

The March of the Imagination, Compton Verney, October 26 to November 11

See the grounds and house of Compton Verney in a new light – literally. Using light and sound, this new artwork consists of five installations which explore the relationship between the human mind and machines, Visitors will also become part of the installation, controlling lighting and peering into a world where the latest technology mixes with Victorian invention.

Details: comptonverney.org.uk



5 MUSIC

Bad Manners, The Assembly, Leamington, October 26

The ska hitmakers return, led, as ever, by the irrepressible Buster Bloodvessel.

Expect favourites including Lip Up Fatty, Special Brew, My Girl Lollipop and more, all played in effervescent, inimitable and colourful style, with a real party atmosphere.

Details: eventbrite.co.uk