Five of the best things to do in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth in the next seven days

From a family concert to daring comedy, there's lots to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

Ensemble 360, Spa Centre, Leamington, February 11

Ensemble 360 bring a new work for three to eight-year-olds and an afternoon of popular works by Brahms on their annual visit to Leamington. The family concert, starting at 11.30am, will feature Stan and Mabel and the Race for Space, the latest work from composer Paul Rissmann. In the afternoon, at 3pm, the ensemble present Bravo Brahms, in which they play two of his most popular works, the Piano Quintet in F minor and Serenade No 1 in D. The pianist in the quintet is Tim Horton and the flautist in the serenade is Juliette Bausor, who was brought up in Leamington and who has recently been appointed principal flute of the London Philharmonic Orchestra.

Details: royalspacentreandtown hall.co.uk

2 COMEDY

Dane Baptiste, Spa Centre, Leamington, February 9

Fresh from hosting Live at the Apollo and another total sell out run at the Edinburgh Fringe, Dane Baptiste brings his third smash hit show G.O.D. (Gold. Oil. Drugs.) to Leamington. The show explores our worldwide pursuit of wealth, power and pleasure, looking at the distractions and attractions of modern human life, how the pursuit of the ‘hood life’ can involve a lot of evil, vice and debauchery, and where that really is a bad thing.

Details: royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk

3 DANCE

Point of Echoes, St Chad’s Centre, Bishops Tachbrook, February 9

It’s not often that the village has the chance to host a world premiere – but that’s precisely what this is. Point of Echoes, presented by Bgroup, promises to sweep audiences away from the cosy surroundings of St Chad’s Centre to the remote Echo Point lighthouse. It’s a chance to experience world-class dance-theatre performed in a rural Warwickshire venue. The amazing nautical tale blends the whimsical tones of a Wes Anderson movie with the uncanny dread of The Twilight Zone.

Details: call 01926 314766

4 TALK

An Audience with Nick Baker, Spa Centre, Leamington, February 10

Wildlife presenter and author Nick Baker share a part autobio-

graphical, part hard-hitting call-to-action talk.

Expect a journey that spans the past 44 years and zings all over the planet, connecting familiar UK habitats to stories from more exotic shores. Nick touches on subjects as broad as how keeping caterpillars in a jam jar led to working with Britain’s rarest butterfly, how playing with grass-snakes helped Nick tackle a cobra and the similarities between badgers and black rhino.

Details: royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk

5 THEATRE

Son of a Preacher Man, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, February 13 to 17

The Dusty Springfield-inspired musical begins in the 1960s at swinging Soho joint the Preacher Man. But years later, all that remains are the memories, stories and myths – that is, until three lovesick strangers find themselves inexplicably drawn to the site of the original venue. The show features the greatest hits of Dusty Springfield, including The Look Of Love, I Only Want To Be With You and Spooky.

Details: www.belgrade.co.uk