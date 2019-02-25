Warwick to host second food and drink festival this year

A second food and drink festival is set to take place in Warwick later this year.

CJ’s Events Warwickshire are preparing to host a Winter Food Festival on top of their annual food festival in May.

A spokesperson for CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: “There is a high demand in Food Festivals and with the huge success of Warwick Food Festival, we’d like to add something different to the town with a special Winter edition. There will be some of the very best regional producers, fresh street food and family entertainment.

"We have wanted to do this for some time and we’re pleased to now have the approval from Warwick District Council.

"We are expecting around 50 stands, live entertainment, carol singing, brass bands, craft workshops, gin tasting sessions, real reindeer and an opportunity for children to meet Santa.

"We have been operating food festivals for four years now, and this will be our first Winter version which the whole team are very excited about.

"This is also a fantastic opportunity for the town centre, which we hope many of the independent shops will benefit from the additional footfall during the Christmas period.’

The Winter Food Festival will take place on Sunday, November 24 in the Town Centre between 10am and 5pm.

Applications for the festival will open on Monday March 11 and more details of the event will be available from then through the website www.winterfoodfestival.co.uk, which is currently being built.

However local food and drink businesses who have shops within Warwick town and wish to get involved are encouraged to get in touch before then by emailing info@cjseventswarwickshire.co.uk or by calling 01926 800 750.