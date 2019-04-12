Leamington's Turtle Bay bringing Caribbean traditions to the UK for Easter

Staff at the Leamington branch of Turtle Bay will be bringing Caribbean traditions to the UK for Easter.

The Caribbean restaurant and bar, which is located in Livery Street, has launched an new cocktail and have free kite making kits available for children.

A popular tradition in the Caribbean over the Easter period is to gather as a family and fly kites together.

To celebrate this children will receive a free kite making kit so they can put their creative skills to the test.

The Easter kite making kit is suitable for children aged four and over and provided when a meal is purchased from the ‘Little Turtles’ menu.

There will be a limited amount of kite making kits available at the restaurant over the Easter period.

‘Rum Rabbit Rum’ is the latest cocktail making its way onto the cocktail menu for the Easter period, until Monday April 22. It combines Caribbean flavours including Pussers (rum), white cacao and coconut milk and includes a scoop of chocolate ice cream and will be topped off with a piece of brownie and a Caribbean dumpling dipped in rum caramel sauce.

