Your big bowls read! Home Guard, RLS, Southam and Lillington

Leamington Home Guard

Home Guard and Royal Leamington Spa played the first round of the Gordon Abbott Trophy at Victoria Park on Tuesday in a 5 rink triples fixture which very narrowly went RLS’s way by a single shot and a final score line of 72-71. The Guard achieved two winning rinks the highest going to Les Woodfield supported by Roy Scott and Alan Rawlinson, establishing a healthy 13-5 lead over Mike Wallace’s trio after 9 ends and were never headed, ending in a 22-8 win. Mike Harrison with Brian Smith and Colin Chamberlain struggled initially to Mervyn Taylors rink, but after a second half rally finished 14-11 up. Pete Larkin supported by Clive Antrobus and Pete Warren were beaten 10-15 by Graham White’s rink and Martin Bailey with Ray Bethell and Jaimie Wade succumbed 14-17 to Dick Williams. Denis Crossfield, Neil Duxbury and John McDermott went down 11-21.

Home Guard travelled to Tiddington for a 4 rink triples tussle with FISSC on Thursday. This did not go Home Guards way with a final score line of 69-52. The Guard achieved two winning rinks both winning by a single shot. John Henfrey with Jaimie Wade and Pete Warren who were 8-6 up at the half way stage and finished with a score of 18 -17. Martin Bayley supported by Clive Antrobus and John McDermott trailed 6-7 at 9 ends finishing the last two ends with 6 shots to finish 16-15. Les Woodfield with Roy Scott and Pete Larkin suffered a 18-11 reversal after being 7-4 up at the halfway stage a dropped 7 put paid to any hope of a win ending up 11-18 down. Mike Hall with Colin Chamberlain and Brian Smith had a drubbing from Terry Woods trio who managed to find the green, finishing 6-19 down in the end.

Royal Leamington Spa

There was little between the sides when Royal Leamington Spa and Home Guard, the two clubs based at Victoria Park, faced each other in the first leg of their annual battle for the Gordon Abbott Trophy. Malcolm Wickens, Raymond Patterson-Morton and Mike Wilkes completed a 21-11 win for Spa over Dennis Crossfield, whilst Graham White (15-10) and Dick Williams (17-14) secured two further rink wins for Spa. For Home Guard, Les Woodfield took a comfortable 22-8 win over Mike Wallace and Mike Harrison just edged out Mervyn Taylor 14-11, to leave the contest finely balanced going into the second leg later in the month, with Spa ahead by one shot, 72-71.

Only the triple of Alan Taylor, Mike Brayne and Mervyn Taylor managed a win in Spa’s fixture at home to Wolvey last weekend. Ahead 12-2 in the early stages, the trio were eventually pegged back to win by just 4 shots, 17-13. Elsewhere on the green though, the visitors were too strong for Spa and Dave Turner (14-15), Greville Reader (14-16), Graham White (18-22) and Dick Williams (6-19) all fell to defeats as Wolvey took the match by 85 shots to 69.

Very heavy rain at Victoria Park caused Spa ladies’ 3-triples midweek match against neighbours Whitnash to be abandoned after 10 ends. At the time, Spa were leading on all rinks and the overall score stood at 37-13, with Chris Brayne cruising 15-4 against Mal Eaton, Enid Reece 10 shots up on Mal Humphries (13-3) and Jenny Wickens ahead 9-6 against Pauline Strain.

Southam

Southam had a narrow defeat in their KDL match at home to Fenny Compton 46-51.

The only winning rink was skipped by Ted Coupe with Tony Hoffman, Ken Tredgold, Jamie Langston who were 10-6 up at 10 ends and managed to hold on to win by one shot 15-14.

Aubrey Brown (skip) Brian Meacham, David Adnitt, Velisa Brown were 10-5 up at 10 ends but lost 13-15.

Bob Jardine (skip) Stuart Dunne, John Dover, Carol Bradley were 11-9 up at 10 ends but lost their way to lose 18-22.

They suffered another defeat in the Coventry Six away to Coventry Avenue 47-72.

The only winning rink was skipped by Bob Jardine with Aubrey Brown, Arnold Goad, Ian Maule having a comfortable win 25-12.

Stuart Rowley (skip) Tony Hoffman, David Adnitt, John Dover were up against tough opposition and lost 10-30.

Ted Coupe (skip) Denis Ward, Ken Tredgold, Jim Lyne also found themselves in a similar situation losing 12-30.

They returned to form with a convincing win away in their KDL match against Wellesbourne 72-41

The highest winning rink was skipped by Bob Jardine with David Adnitt, Peter Godfrey, Ken Tredgold who were completely in control of their game 18-3 at 10 ends winning 32-7.

Ted Coupe (skip) Tony Hoffman, Barbara Godfrey, Carol Bradley were 12-6 up at 10 ends winning 24-12.

Aubrey Brown (skip) Heather Tredgold, Brian Meacham, Velisa Brown were

12-8 up at 10 ends but the home side had the better finish 16-22.

Lillington

Ladies' friendly away to Corley, Corley won 26-20: Pam Ponting, Pauline Smith and skip Val Joyce trailed a Bet Bradford trio just 7-9 at 8 ends but the home side pulled away for a 16-8 win.

Tracey Walmsley, Liz Leddy, Helen Ellicott and skip Chris Ward had contested a close game with home rink skipped by Barbara Spencer but Lillington held of a late fightback to win 12-10

Men’s Friendly away to Rugby Thornfield, Lillington won 102-70: Mike Davies, Colin Daly and skip Keith Francis shot into a 15-2 lead after 9 ends against a John Slater trio and continued their advantage for a convincing 28-9 victory

Dave Rocket, John Buggins and skip Malcolm Welch led a home rink skipped by Paul Sharp 10-5 at 9 ends, a theme continued in the second period to win 19-10

Mick Smith, Bob Mann and skip John Henfrey trailed a Yvonne Bromfield trio 5-6 at 9 ends but a late surge by the visitors ensured a 15-10 win

Alan Wiggins, Ian Henderson and skip Nigel Roach trailed 4-9 at 9 ends to a trio skipped by Tom Duggins who continued to control the second period for a 20-8 win

Mike Magness, Sid Solanki and skip Hugh Matthews started well against a Keith Kole leading 9-3 after 9 ends, the home side fought back to within one shot but the visitors finished strongly to win 16-12