Home Guard, RLS, Lillington and Southam bowls news

HOME GUARD

Leamington Home Guard Club Match for Tuesday 20th July 2021

Home Guard welcomed Kineton Sports to Victoria Park on Tuesday in a 4 rink triples return fixture which finished in a draw with a score line of 62-62. The Guard achieved three winning rinks the highest going to Dave Davies supported by Clive Antrobus and Colin Chamberlain but trailed 7-8 to Mark Sinclair’s trio after 9 ends but a very strong second 9 gave the Guard a healthy 20-12 victory. Pete Larkin with Roy Scott . John Henfrey with Roy Scott and Martin Bailey cruised to a 20-15 victory after being 9 all at the half way stage. John Henfrey supported by Brian Smith and Mike Davies were 1 shot up at 9 ends and never looked back finishing 15-12 despite dropping 4 on the last end. John McDermott with Jaimie Wade and Keith Lewis struggled against Keith Stanley’s rink finishing 7-23

Leamington Home Guard Club Match for Thursday 22nd July 2021

Home Guard and Royal Leamington Spa met on C green for the second round of the Gordon Abbott Trophy in a 5 rink triples encounter on Thursday which on this occasion went Home Guards way with a final score line of 92-65. The Guard achieved four winning rinks, the highest going to John Henfrey, Mike Hall and Mike Davies with a healthy 13-6 lead at 9 ends going on to complete the second half losing only 3 ends to finish with a final score line of 20-10. Dave Davies with Keith Lewis and John McDermott held a 3 shot lead after 9 ends and lost only 3 more ends to finish strongly with a 24-15 win. Pete Larkin supported by Jaimie Wade and Colin Chamberlain held a very healthy halfway lead at 10-4 and went on to finish with a 19-11 victory. Mike Harrison, Clive Antrobus and Martin Bailey had a close game against Richard Weare’s trio but thanks to a 5 on the 16th end finished 16-9 up. Les Woodfield with Alan Rawlinson and Roy Scott succumbed to Dave Wigman’s rink who were in charge on most ends finishing 13-20 to the Spa. So for 2021 The Guard took back the Trophy.

ROYAL LEAMINGTON SPA

Royal Leamington Spa Bowls Reports (week ending 25th July 2021)

﻿Skips Eric Smith and Dave Gardner led the way for Royal Leamington Spa’s men at Victoria Park last weekend when Bidford were the visitors. Both finished with 10 shot wins as Spa wrapped up a 90-74 overall victory. Playing with Phil Davidson and Malcolm Wickens, Smith recorded a 24-14 win whilst the trio of Tony Cowley, Roger Hampson and Gardner ended 19-9. On the other rinks, there was also a victory for Graham White (14-13) whilst Dave Turner (18-19) and Jerry Horne (15-19) were narrowly beaten.

Two days earlier it had been a different story for Spa against Home Guard. Always an eagerly anticipated fixture, with both clubs calling Victoria Park “home”, Spa were never at their best. Only the trio of Alan Taylor, Graham Parker and Dave Wigman withstood the Home Guard onslaught, as they overcame Les Woodfield 20-13. On the other four rinks though, honours went to Home Guard as Mike Harrison took a 16-9 win over Richard Weare, Pete Larkin defeated Eric Smith 19-11, D Davies won 24-15 against Mike Wilkes and John Henfrey beat Chris Tarrant 20-10 to give Home Guard a comprehensive 92-65 victory.

LILLINGTON

22/07 Mixed Lillington BC away to Caldicott Park, 4 x triples, LBC won 57-51

Sid Solanki, Grace Gallacher and skip David Harwood got off to slow start against a Les Kirkwood trio trailing 3-8 at 8 ends and this these continued with the home side enjoying a 17-8 win

Liz Leddy. Helen Ellicott and skip Steve Poole dominated the first period leading 11-2 at 8 ends and ran out comfortable 17-6 winners against a home side skipped by Rod Marshall

Andrea Henderson, Jean Redgate and skip Ian Henderson led a Barry O’Mara trio 6-5 at 8 ends then even until the final end when a gain of 4 shots helped Lillington to a 15-11 win

Pam Ponting, Rosemary Murphy and skip Eric Murphy edged into a 11-8 lead at 8 ends then fortunes fluctuated against a Tony Jones trio to finish 17 all

24/07 Men’s LBC home to Three Spires, 5 rinks, Three Spires won 103-87 ( This particular fixture Trophy is decided on two game aggregate score which Lillington actually won this season)

Alan Wiggins, Phil Hoare, David Harwood and skip Keith Francis trailed 4-12 at 10 ends and were unable to stage a recovery and 8 shots on the last two ends ensured a comfortable win for the visitors rink skipped by Neil Cox

Martin Buggins, Mike Davies, Sid Solanki and skip Eric Murphy trailed a Ray Beasley quartet 4-8 at 10 ends who won the next 5 ends to establish a commanding lead to run out 11-23 winners

Greg Monkman, Mike Riley, Bob Mann and skip John Henfrey edged the first period 9-8 against a Keith Hornsby rink but took firmer control in the second period to run out comfortable 26-15 winners

Mick Smith, Fred Bannister, Ian Henderson and skip Martin Preedy trailed a Robin Sangster rink 6-8 at 10 ends, then progressed into a 5 shot lead only for the visitors to gain that number to square the result 18 all on the last end

Steve Poole, Dave Rockett, John Buggins and skip Malcolm Welch struggled to get going against a Martin Hammond rink and trailed 5-12 at 10 ends, The home side pegged away to recover most of the deficit eventually losing 19-20

SOUTHAM

Southam came out second best in their KDL match away to Welford 40-69.

Denis Ward (skip) Heather Tredgold, Barbara Godfrey, Carol Bradley were 15-8 up at 10 ends but lost their way to lose by one shot 20-21.

Bob Jardine (skip) Tony Hoffman, Heather Brooks, Ken Tredgold were in a close game losing 12-15.

Stuart Rowley (skip) David Adnitt, Peter Godfrey, John Dover were never in their game losing 8-33.

They were back to form in their Coventry six match at home to Stoke winning 51-39.

The highest winning rink was skipped by Denis Ward with Ted Coupe, Tony Hoffman, Ken Tredgold who were in control throughout their game winning 24-10.

Bob Jardine (skip) Aubrey Brown, Stuart Dunne, Ian Maule were 6-10 Down at 10 ends but recovered to win by one shot 14-13.