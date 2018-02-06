Oliphant signs for British Touring Car giants Ciceley

Tom Oliphant will make an exciting graduation into the Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) this season after signing a deal to compete in the biggest race series in the UK with Ciceley Motorsport.

The 27-year-old makes the step up to the BTCC in a Mercedes-Benz A-Class, an established car in the series with no less than six race wins and 21 podium finishes across the last four seasons in the hands of Ciceley.

The Leamington racer will get his first taste of the Ciceley Mercedes in late February, which will start an extensive pre-season testing programme ahead of the season-opener at Brands Hatch on April 7/8.

Oliphant said: “I’m under no illusions as to the challenge facing me this season.It’s my first season in touring cars and I’ll be coming up against a hugely competitive grid filled with talented drivers but we’re up for the challenge and I’m looking forward to getting stuck in.

“I’m really happy to be working with Ciceley Motorsport. They are a proven front-running squad in the championship and the Mercedes is an established race-winning car, which combined is a perfect platform for me to be competitive in the series from the off.”

Ciceley Motorsport team principal Russell Morgan said he was delighted to be acquiring the services of Oliphant, who currently leads the way in the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Middle East.

“As soon as I heard that Tom was available we moved mountains in our quest to sign him,” said Morgan.

“He is exactly the type of driver I want in my squad: professional in and out of the car and blisteringly fast. I expect him to do well in both the Independents and the Jack Sears Trophy.

“Although Tom has no front-wheel drive experience, our cars are very well balanced and we have a comprehensive pre-season test schedule arranged. I am confident that Tom will soon get to grips with the car and be on the pace straight away.”