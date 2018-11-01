Long journey is worthwhile as Sherwin picks up European silver

Radford Semele family Alan and Elaine Sherwin and Elaine’s son Jonathan Ingram made a round trip of 2,500 miles to Nybro, Sweden to compete in the International Federation of Sleddog Sports Dryland European Championships.

The four-day event featured canicross and bikejor on the first two days and the larger two to eight dog scooter and rig teams on days three and four.

Elaine, 47, did not have the best preparation for the event, suffering from a chest infection a month before and then twisting her ankle within seven days of the competition.

However, on day one, with some heavy ankle strapping she and her 20-month-old European Hound Nessie ran the 4.5k course, which was made up of rolling hills, winding through woodland, in 15:25.

The duo then clocked 15:46 on day two to take the silver medal in the veteran ladies’ canicross.

Jonathan, 13, and his five- year-old Pointer Daphne blazed around the 4.5k course in 15:02 on day one and 15:03 on day two to finish a very impressive fourth in the 14-18 boys’ canicross class where he was the youngest competitor.

Alan competed in the male veteran bikejor, finishing 22nd.