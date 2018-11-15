Khalsa suffer late heartbreak at Bournville to slip off the pace

Khalsa suffered a last-gasp defeat at unbeaten Bournville to slip to fifth in the table.

The hosts started stronger and took the lead with the first short corner of the game.

Five minutes later they added a second with a penalty flick which also saw Khalsa reduced to ten.

Khalsa then started to turn their dominant possession into opportunities and shortly before half-time Sav Lall earned a short corner which was powered home by Alex Idoine.

The second half started in contrast to the first, with Idoine’s skill rewarded with a short corner that he again dispatched.

The visitors maintained their dominance and with ten minutes left took the lead for the first time with the first open play goal of the game, scored from close range by Lall.

With five minutes remaining, Khalsa’s discipline cost them dearly, resulting in two yellow cards in quick succession.

Bournville capitalised on their two-man advantage to restore parity with an excellent close-range finish.

From the restart, Khalsa immediately took the ball into the Bournville box and won a short corner.

However, a sloppy routine allowed Bournville to emerge with possession and a quick counter-attack left Khalsa short of numbers at the back and allowed the hosts to score the match-winner.

Khalsa 2nds let slip a 3-1 lead to go down 5-3 at home to Stone in Midlands Division Two.

Stone took an early lead when a crash ball was deflected in through a body of players.

Khalsa levelled through Ricky Saund and took the lead just before the interval courtesy of an Alex Murdoch drag-flick.

The hosts started the second half in impressive fashion and added a third through Amrit Gill who was able to tap in from close range.

Stone were offered a lifeline with the award of a penalty stroke but Khalsa keeper Kiran Kular dived low to his left to keep out the strike.

Unfortunately, the home side were reduced to ten players and then nine for yellow and green card violations and leaked four goals to leave them deep in the relegation mire.

Khalsa 3rds’ home South East Division One clash with Ashby 2nds was abandoned early in the second half.

The hosts had started well, creating an number of early chances that Manroop Sarai and Ricky Atwal were unable to convert.

Khalsa deservedly opened the scoring when a short corner was flicked into the top corner by Harpreet Hundal.

Eight minutes into the second half a collision led to an Ashby player being taken to hospital with a bad injury and it was mutually agreed to postpone the game.

Khalsa 4ths failed to make the most of their chances at Stratford 6ths in South East Division Four and had to be content with a point from a 2-2 draw.

The visitors’ goals were scored by Balbir Sohal and Lakbir Atwal.