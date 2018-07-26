Leamington C&AC’s hot streak continues at Stratford Summer 6

Leamington C&AC continue to dominate the Warwickshire Road Race League, claiming first male and female at the Stratford Summer 6 on Saturday.

Andy Savery led the club home in 32min 11sec with teammate Natalie Bhangal taking the ladies’ prize in 37:53, crossing the line 36th overall.

Natalie Bhangal

Savery was supported by Tom Foulerton (6th in 34:05), Dean Mawby (20th in 36:30), Iain McLaughlin (24th in 36:48), Jason Hill (25th in 36:59) and Stephen Hundal (39th in 38:21) for the second-placed men’s team, with Foulerton also picking up a prize in his age category.

Leamington’s ladies continue to dominate the league with Wendy Daniels second lady behind Bhangal in 38:25, with Elaine Sherwin (sixth in 41:25) and Saffia del Torre (43:03) making up the first-placed team.

Ben Taylor was the first of the 41 Kenilworth Runners home, finishing third and first senior in 32:55.

Connor Carson was fifth overall and first MV45 in 33:26, with Stanley Doxey tenth in 34:58 and George Crawford 27 seconds further back in 11th.

This quartet were the first men’s team in the Warwickshire Road Race League, while Roger Homes (38:40) was first MV55.

Kenilworth Runners’ Laura Pettifer was fourth lady, taking home the V35 prize with a time of 39:04.

She was joined in the second-placed women’s team by Kelly Burnett-Nicol, who ran a new six-mile PB of 42:05, Louise Andrews (2nd LV45 in 43:02) and Jane Phillips, (43:42, PB).

In the LV55 category, Runners’ Jane Kidd was first in 44:45 and Gail Audhali second in 44:53.

Pauline Dable (60:10) was first LV65.

A smaller than usual group of 17 Striders took on the race, with Neil Smith leading them home in 34:43 for eighth.

He was followed home by Steve Taylor (36:13), Tim Beresford (37:05), Simon Ludford (37:45), Chris Wilson (38:35), Pete Teevan (38:51), Rob Egan (39:14), Graham Donoghue (41:44), David Chantrey (41:57), Ben Cohen (44:04) and Simon Reiter (50:59).

For the women, Charlotte Everard continued her comeback from injury by finishing 16th lady in 43:50. She was joined by Sue Cox (45:21), Jenny Owen (47:19), Lucy Marcovitch (48:10), Clare Bryan (48:23) and Claire Rawbone (56:47).

Kenilworth Runners Richard Steel and Debbie Streets took part in the 25th anniversary edition of the Hornton Classic, a six-mile undulating run out of the Oxfordshire village.

The race was started by the UK’s second fastest female marathon runner and two-time Olympian Mara Yamauchi.

Steel finished 51st in 44:52, with Streets 106th in 53:52.

The race was won by Matthew Lock from Witney Road Runners in 35:26, with Yamauchi 19th and first female in 39:27.