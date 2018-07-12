Leamington C&AC bag team prizes and first lady at the Northbrook 10k

Leamington C&AC walked away with an array of wins at the Northbrook 10k race in Coventry on Sunday including both the men’s and women’s team prize.

As well as the usual hills on the course, runners also had to contend with the hottest temperatures ever for a Northbrook 10k and were happy to take advantage of the several drinks stations and hosepipe showers along the way.

Jane Phillips and Lissy Clarke.

Paul Andrew was not feeling 100 per cent but still managed to finish fifth overall and was first back for C&AC.

Phil Gould had only decided to race earlier in the day having competed in four events at a track and field meeting the day before.

However, he ran a confident race, finishing seventh in 36:32.

Gould and Andrew were supported by Vassilis Andreoulakis (10th in 37:13) and Dean Mawby (14th in 37:33) for the team prize.

Chris McKeown at Northbrook. Picture: Tim Nunan

The ladies also showed their strength with Kelly Edwards running a personal best and finishing first lady in a time of 38:44.

Team-mates Wendy Daniels (41:38) and Sue Harrison (42:25) joined her in the winning team, with Harrison the first FV45.

Ben Taylor was the first of 32 Kenilworth Runners home, finishing an excellent third in 34:24.

Taylor was followed by Connor Carson (1st MV45) who was a place and 28 seconds back.

For Kenilworth’s ladies, Laura Pettifer ran well to finish fifth female in 40:51, while Jane Kidd was first LV55 in 45:43.

Leading Striders’ men home was team captain Chris McKeown who was eighth overall in 36:45.

Tim Beresford (39:46), Simon Parsons (39:49), Chris Wilson (41:19), Pete Teevan (41:21) and Robert Egan (42:36) completed Striders’ Warwickshire Road Race-counting team.

Claire Murphy (43:16), Carolyn Wilkinson (43:27), Clare Hinton (44:20)and Charlotte Everard (45:13), returning from injury, made up Striders’ counting ladies’ team.

The race was won by Chris Sharpe of Knowle and Dorridge RC in 33:50.

Earlier in the morning, Leamington youngsters James Gould and Johnathon Ingram finished fourth and fifth, respectively’ in the 2k fun run, with Rocco Secker 15th.

Seven Kenilworth Runners took part in the Harborough 5 which forms part of the East Midlands Grand Prix Series, with Rich Broadbent 35th in 30:54.

Martin Dorrill was four places and seven seconds back, with Neil Sheward clocking 32:30.

Louise Andrews was second FV45 in 37:04, with Pauline Dable first FV70 in 49:26.

Selected others (Kenilworth Runners unless stated): 95, Dawn Clark (Spa Striders, 35:31); 152, Rebecca Phagura (39:17); 235, Thomas Dable (46:05).

Kenilworth Runners’ Esther Illman finished fourth lady and 26th overall in 45:04 at the Derwent AC Lambfoot Loop 10k at Cockermouth.

The race was won by Mark Walsh of Netherhall AC (32:41) and the first lady was Amanda Ingram of Tri Lakeland (42:27).

Kenilworth Runners’ Martin Dorrill and Debbie Streets took part in the sixth Lutterworth Charity 5 mile road race.

Dorrill finished 20th and second MV50 in 32:28, with Streets 166th in 45:35.

Paul Edwards was the first Spa Strider home at the Ultimate Trails 55k Challenge in Ambleside, his first attempt at an ultra.

Edwards clocked 7hr 31min 38sec to finish 48th overall.

He was followed home by fellow Striders Rich Sykes (7:57:34), Adam Notley (8:09:58) and Dave Lithgow, Fiona Edwards, Matt Leydon and Steve Taylor who completed it together in 11:42:49.

Taking on the 23k were Ann Hurrell who was sixth lady in 2:39:32 and Claire Westrope (3:32:11), while Lucy Tugwell (1:33:54) was eighth lady in the 14k.

Striders’ men’s captain Chris McKeown won his 3000m heat at the Coventry Godiva-hosted open track grading.

McKeown clocked 10:28:44, with Clare Hinton eighth in 12:19:04 and Sue Cox (12:49:59) ninth.

Three Kenilworth Runners joined more than 1,300 other athletes to take part in the Black Country Canal Half Marathon.

George Crawford had an excellent race, finishing 14th overall and third in the V20+ category in a time of 1hr 27min 35sec.

Gail Audhali was 170th overall and second LV50 in 1:47:40, while Linda Fullaway was 222nd and third LV50 in 1:51:51.

The race was won by Martin Williams of Tipton Harriers in 1:16:16.

Seven Kenilworth Runners took part in the 7 at 7 races at Draycote Water which comprised two 7k races (one at 7am and one at 7pm) held on the seventh day of the seventh month..

In the morning race, Ian Baynes finished 14th overall and third MV40 in 28:34, with Dorota Woloszynska third lady in 30:54 and Louise Andrews first FV40 in 31:14.

The race was won by Nathan Jones of Higham Harriers in 24:29 and there were 341 finishers.

In the evening race, Anthony Morgan was seventh in 28:30 and Rob James ninth and first MV40 in 28:52.

Jane Phillips was first lady and 19th overall in 31:06, with Lissy Clarke clocking 42:14.

The race was again won by Jones, this time in 24:26 and there were 260 finishers.

Kenilworth Runners’ Stan Alexander continued his recent good form to win the MV65 category at the Wyre Forest Trail marathon on Sunday in a time of 1hr 52min 40sec.

Daniel Lawrence was next to finish for Kenilworth, coming home 50th overall in 1:55:41, with Anthony Morgan 57th in 1:57:23 and Aiden Keyer 127th in 2:31:23.

Conditions on the day were extremely hot and dusty along the trail paths.

The race was won by Paul Miles of Wrekin and Sow Valley in 84:24 and there were 158 finishers.