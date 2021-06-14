Racing Club Warwick and ILEAP charity partnership off to great start

Racing Club Warwick have teamed up with local charity ILEAP that works with children, young people and adults with additional needs to deliver a new weekly football session for youngsters aged 12 and under.

ILEAP Charity CEO, Pete Bazeley, said: “Its fantastic when you find a partner with such a positive outlook! Racing Club Warwick have been brilliant in helping us to get these sessions up and running and the funding from BBC Children in Need makes them accessible to all. The sessions are all about having fun, making friends and raising confidence and building self esteem, getting some exercise and developing those footy skills, all in a safe and positive environment."