Racing Club Warwick and ILEAP charity partnership off to great start
Weekly football sessions for those with additional needs
Racing Club Warwick have teamed up with local charity ILEAP that works with children, young people and adults with additional needs to deliver a new weekly football session for youngsters aged 12 and under.
Subsidised through a grant from BBC Children in Need, the one-hour sessions are just £1 and so offer great value.
ILEAP Charity CEO, Pete Bazeley, said: “Its fantastic when you find a partner with such a positive outlook! Racing Club Warwick have been brilliant in helping us to get these sessions up and running and the funding from BBC Children in Need makes them accessible to all. The sessions are all about having fun, making friends and raising confidence and building self esteem, getting some exercise and developing those footy skills, all in a safe and positive environment."
There are still a few spaces left and anyone interested in getting involved can contact Peter to find out more by visiting ileap.co.uk