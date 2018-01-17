Easterlow: We paid the price for a slow start

Racing Club Warwick boss Scott Easterlow said a poor start was behind his side’s failure to make it ten consecutive league wins at Cadbury Athletic.

Rich Powell salvaged a point for Racers after they had fallen behind to an Odane Barnes strike and Easterlow admitted they left it too late to show their title credentials.

“We’ve got to be disappointed with the way in which they scored but after that it was literally attack after attack for us and we could have ran out second half 4-1 winners,” said Easterlow.

“Credit to Cadbury second half they got bodies in the way and stopped shots with numerous blocks and clearances off the line.

“We were guilty of missing some chances too but that’s football, sometimes you don’t get what you deserve.

“I preach to the lads about starting right, week in, week out and Saturday I think we paid the price for a slow start.

“We allowed a side who are in the bottom half of the league to grow into the game and it encourages their fighting spirit, which in turn made it harder for us.

“Second half I couldn’t fault us, though, we literally threw everything at them.

“The last 20 minutes were sustained pressure, our attack against their defence and we just couldn’t force a winner.”

Easterlow refused to be too downhearted, though, despite seeing leaders Walsall Wood extend their lead over Racers to 12 points, albeit having played two games more.

“Three points against Studley on Saturday would take us to ten points from our last four games. When you think in those four games we will have played two sides who sit above us in the league it’s not bad going.”