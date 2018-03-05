Malley moves back to Racers from Bromsgrove

Racing Club Warwick have resigned striker Wade Malley from Midland League Premier Division leaders Bromsgrove Sporting.

The club’s top scorer in the previous two seasons, Malley moved to the Rouslers in the close season and scored twice in his first five appearances before injury forced him out of the 3-0 win over South Normaton Athletic at the end of September.

Since regaining his fitness, Malley has been unable to force his way back into the starting line-up and he was been allowed to return to Townsend Meadow to get regular first-team football.

Racers boss Scott Easterlow said he was delighted to have the opportunity to work with Malley having seen the striker commit himself to Bromsgrove before he took over.

“I rate Wade very highly and with the right lads around him he will be a real asset,” said Easterlow.

“It was always my intention to try to keep him when I took the job in the summer but when I spoke to him he had already agreed to go Bromsgrove, so it’s great to have him back now.”

Club chairman Gary Vella admitted Racing Club had to beat off strong competition to land the striker who made such an impact in his first spell.

“Wade was crucial to us in the rebuilding of this club from two years back and although it was sad to see him go last summer it was an opportunity he could not refuse at the time.

“He more than proved himself, as we all expected him to at that level, and so it is fantastic that he wants to return to Warwick, especially with a host of clubs wanting him.”

Malley goes straight into the squad to face Chelmsley Town tomorrow evening.