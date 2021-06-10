Prime minister 'to lift 30-person rule on weddings' if roadmap unlocking pushed back
Boris Johnson will relax the number of guests legally allowed at weddings – even if the roadmap is pushed back by two weeks.
The prime minister, who will make his decision on the easing of Covid restrictions on June 14, is reportedly determined to lift the 30-person rule at weddings, civil partnership ceremonies and receptions.
It comes as Boris Johnson married Carrie Symonds in a low-key ceremony on 29 May at Westminster Cathedral.
The Times has reported guests will sit at socially distanced tables and would still be advised to be “cautious” about contact with other households.
The guidance does advise against dancing, with the exception of the first dance, and guests and staff must wear masks, unless they are dining or drinking.
The decision will be subject to the outcome of the Social Distancing Review and also the Events Research Programme – which include a series of large event pilots using Covid mitigations, including enhanced testing.
Under the current Covid restrictions just 30 people can attend a wedding that is held in a 'Covid secure' venue.
A government source told The Times: “It’s been tough on the sector.
"If you’ve got stadiums full of people, why can’t weddings go ahead with more than 30 people?”
England is due to exit Step 4 of the roadmap out of lockdown on June 21 but with cases at their highest since March the easing of social distancing restrictions appears far from certain.
People have been told to “minimise travel” in and out of Greater Manchester and Lancashire as part of new government guidance to tackle the number of Delta variant cases.
The new measures also say that people should meet outside where possible, get tested twice a week and continue to work from home.