Wellesbourne business bounces back after “heroic” actions by staff during blaze

A Wellesbourne commercial vehicle dealer has re-opened for business after its staff “responded heroically” when fire swept through a neighbouring company’s premises.

The premises adjacent to Imperial Commercials was completely destroyed in the fire at the Wellesbourne Distribution Park site in Loxley Road in March.

Imperial’s service team leader Jim Powell ensured all employees were accounted for with no injuries sustained and incident commanders from Warwickshrie Fire and Rescue Service reported that “Jim and his team did an excellent job in moving customers’ vehicles and other items that could otherwise have compromised the fire-fighting efforts.”

The Wellesbourne Park facility had sustained serious smoke-related and minor structural damage during the blaze and was closed until a full clean-up and decontamination work was completed on April 9 - exactly a month after the incident.

But the business has reported that customer service was largely unaffected with work quickly transferred to Imperial’s other locations it Garretts Green in Birmingham, Halesowen and Worcester.

Imperial UK’s group human resources director John Spence said: “It’s been nothing short of a heroic effort by everyone.

The fire damage caused to Imperial Commercials.

“Through Jim’s decisive actions nobody came to harm, while commercial director Alan Ellison and his team have shown remarkable resolve in delivering our promises to customers.

“I would like to thank everyone for their valiant efforts, particularly those who have worked extremely long hours and over weekends in order to deliver maximum uptime for our customers and to uphold, and enhance, the excellent reputation of Imperial Commercials in the region.”