Warwickshire vets offer advice to help keep pets calm during fireworks season

A Warwickshire vets is offering help and advice to help keep pets calm during fireworks season.

Avonvale Veterinary Centres has issued a seasonal warning to all animal lovers to help ensure their pets are comfortable over the coming months.

Whether it’s Bonfire Night fireworks or further seasonal celebrations up until Christmas and the new year, autumn and winter can be an anxious time of year for pets.

However, Avonvale clinical director Mark Taylor says there are plenty of steps you can take to keep your pet calm and safe.

“The next few months can be really stressful for pets with Halloween and Bonfire Night so close together,” said Mark.

“First there’s the Halloween visitors knocking on doors, which can unsettle pets, then it’s the loud bangs and noises of fireworks from the start of November and beyond.

“There are a lot of things pet owners can do to help, such as distracting animals with active play, the television or calm, soothing music.

“My top recommendation for owners is to remain calm. While it may be tempting to comfort a spooked cat or dog, this can actually be counter-productive. Both ‘mollycoddling’ and punishing a frightened pet could reinforce negative behaviour. If owners appear to be unaffected, pets will follow this example.”

For more information on Avonvale Vets, which has branches in Kenilworth, Stratford, Warwick, Heathcote, Southam, Wellesbourne and Cubbington, visit www.avonvets.co.uk.