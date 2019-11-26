Warwick pub to host charity fundraiser this week

A pub in Warwick will be hosting a charity fundraiser this week.

The team at the Kings Head in Saltisford is holding a fundraiser on Victorian Evening (Thursday November 28) to help raise funds for The Myton Hospice.

The King's Head in Warwick. Photo by Google Street View

The event invites locals to enjoy a homemade mince pie in exchange for a donation as they venture to or from the lights switch-on in the town centre.

Mike Dyson, owner of The Kings Head said: "The Myton Hospice is a charity close to many people's hearts.

"This is a small token of our support for charity in our community that works tirelessly to help people locally.”

The Myton Hospices helps around 4,000 people across Coventry and Warwickshire.

Alex Anderson, community fundraising manager at The Myton Hospices, said: "The fundraising that the team at The Kings Head is doing makes such a big difference to people in the Coventry and Warwickshire that use our services.

"We have to raise over £8 million each year to continue providing our care and we couldn’t do it without the support of people like Mike."