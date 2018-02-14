Warwick man’s half marathon effort to raise awareness of Crohn’s Disease

Raising awareness of the lesser-known disease with which he was diagnosed a few years ago is the aim of a Warwick man who is taking on the town’s Half Marathon next month.

Sam Wanless was 22 in 2015 when, having suffered weight loss, fatigue, tiredness and general illness he was diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease.

He is running the Warwick Half Marathon on Sunday March 4 to raise funds for the Crohn’s and Colitis UK charity which is striving to find a cure for the debilitating illness.

Sam said: “Crohn’s is a disease which most don’t like to talk about due to its nature, there’s a lot more that goes on beyond the stomach pains and the most obvious symptoms.

“At first I thought I was the only one out there that would be suffering, when in fact there are thousands of young people just like myself all over the UK.

“Through a healthy diet, maintaining fitness and of course taking daily medication, “I have spent the past 14 months in complete remission but of course, I’ve had the odd bad day thrown in there for good measure just to remind me I do actually have an illness.

“I want to help raise awareness for others that have suffered and are still suffering with this disease by running the half marathon with four close friends, “We have been through school together and most importantly, they have been there for me when I have struggled.”

Crohn’s disease is a type of inflammatory bowel disease that may affect any part of the gastrointestinal tract.

Other complications may occur outside the gastrointestinal tract and include anemia, skin rashes, arthritis, inflammation of the eye, and tiredness.

To support Sam’s efforts visit the web page www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sam-wanless