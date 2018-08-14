Warwick man gets the gold at British Transplant Games

A cancer survivor and transplant athlete from Warwick has returned from the British Transplant games with four gold medals.

Simon Perkin was representing Anthony Nolan at the British Transplant Games in Birmingham earlier this month.

Simon was diagnosed with blood cancer in 1991 at the age of 26 and after years of treatment and his deteriorating health, was left with no alternative but to have a bone marrow transplant in July 2012, when a donor match was found.

Since the operation, Simon’s health has steadily improved and he has gone on to take part in the World Transplant Games.

During the British Transplant Games Simon won a gold medals at golf, playing at Sandwell Park Golf Club and another three gold medals in running; the 5k road race around Birmingham University; the 1500m race and the 800m race, which were both held at the Alexander Stadium.

Simon is also appealing for people to join the donor list. He said: “It only takes two minutes to register and I am passionate about inspiring healthy living and promoting blood, stem cell and organ donation.

“This is so other people get the same opportunity as me and receive that telephone call of hope because sadly, every day in the UK, on average, three people die whilst waiting for a transplant .

“Transplant Sport UK is a registered charity promoting organ and stem cell donation and receive no government funding as far as I am aware and like me, as athletes, we do not receive any funding but are always looking for kind individuals or companies that may wish to promote their services or products.”