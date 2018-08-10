Warwick man completely transforms his life after losing 20 stone

A man from Warwick has undergone a complete transformation after losing 20-and-a-half stone.

Just over two years ago Dave Lancaster, who lives in Chesford Crescent, weighed 34-and-a-half stone and wore a size 8XL and a 66inch waist.

Dave Lancaster before he lost 20 stone. Photo supplied by Slimming World.

The 45-year-old had type 2 diabetes as well as a list of medical issues including high blood pressure, high cholesterol and sleep apnoea. He also found it difficult to walk to the end of his street.

In April 2016 Dave took the first steps to change to his life by joining Slimming World.

He said: “I went to a group run by my former neighbour Angie Baker. I got a huge shock when I stepped on the scales and saw I was 34st 8.5lbs. I was nearly 3st heavier than I’d expected – I couldn’t believe what I’d done to my body.”

Since joining the group Dave has only missed four meetings. He said: “Walking through the door when you have a massive mountain to climb and going through the door as a guy, because normally the groups are popular with ladies – is a double-edged sword.

Dave Lancaster has lost 20 and a half stone. Photo supplied by Slimming World.

“But the group was very welcoming and everybody supports the person sitting next to them.

“When losing weight you have got to re-educate yourself. It is one thing to walk through that door but it’s another thing to understand why you are doing it and question why do you want to lose weight and what are your long-term goals.”

As well as joining the weight-loss group Dave also started walking more. He said: “I have gone from not being able to walk to the end of the road to walking 6,000 miles since starting Slimming World. When I first started I could only go 100ft before needing to sit down and it would take me an hour -and-a- half to walk a mile.

“Now I walk 10 miles a day on average as I also walk to and from work.”

Dave Lancaster. Photo supplied by Slimming World.

In February Dave hit his target weight of 14-and-a-half stone.

Dave’s health has also improved dramatically and he no longer needs to take any medication. His blood sugar reading has dropped, meaning he displays no type 2 diabetes symptoms.

Dave says it’s the non-scale victories that have made the biggest difference. He said: “I can fit in the seat of any car I like and on buses, trains and planes; I don’t have to worry about breaking benches or garden furniture any more; I can buy clothes on the high street and put my own socks on easily.

“I’ve got my life back and I couldn’t be happier.

Dave was also named Slimming World’s Man of the Year 2018.