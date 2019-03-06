Warwick Lions launch annual Easter egg raffle

The Warwick Lions Club has launched its annual Easter egg raffle this week.

The raffle was launched yesterday (Tuesday) at Rigby’s Cellar Bar in the Holloway in Warwick.

Tom Rigby receiving his egg from Lions member Paul Levien. Photo supplied.

Warwick Lions Club, which covers both the Leamington and Warwick area, has been sponsoring an Easter egg raffle among the businesses of Warwick, Leamington and the surrounding areas for the past 20 years and this has grown over time to become a valuable source of charity funds for the club.

This year around 40 pubs, restaurants and other outlets have offered to host the raffle and each will draw an individual winner at Easter.

Entry costs £1 and the prize is a 1kg Belgium chocolate egg in a basket valued at more £20. The club hopes to make around £2,000 for its charity account.

John Tunney, president of the Warwick Lions Club, praised the support and the spirit of rivalry between businesses and also the generous support of their patrons which provides a fun way of celebrating Easter and also helping the less fortunate members of the community.

Warwick Lions Club was founded in February 1961 and has approximately 20 members. The club helps to organise a number of events in the year and is always looking for more people to join.

Anyone interested in joining the club should click here