Warwick family leisure attraction to host county's first ever Macmillan Colour Fun Run

Next month will see the first ever Macmillan Colour Fun Run in Warwickshire thanks to enthusiastic volunteers.

Organised by group, Warwickshire Allstars, the vibrant 5km run will take place on April 7 at Hatton Country World.

The event is not focused on times or competing but aims to give people a chance to enjoy beautiful surroundings while getting doused in coloured paints around the course. The group were inspired by the success of a similar venture in Shropshire, and the growing popularity of colour runs as an accessible way for people who aren’t serious runners to get involved with fundraising events like this.

It is hoped that a huge amount of money will be raised on the day to support people living with cancer. Macmillan aim to support people living with cancer with the physical, emotional and financial effects of a diagnosis, and after over 100 years of helping people through cancer, their support is needed now more than ever.

Ellen Finn from Macmillan said: “On average, people are living with or beyond cancer for longer than ever before. This is a huge growing population and it means more and more people are relying on our services to support them.”

Sign up at https://regevent.co.uk.