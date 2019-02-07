Warwick District secondary schools among best in county - how did your child's school fare?

Three secondary schools in Warwick District have been listed in the top 10 schools in the county according to new government league tables.

Kenilworth School and Sixth Form, Southam College and the Campion School were among the best performing in the new Progress 8 measure.

Progress 8 is a type of value added measure, which means that pupils’ results are compared to the progress of other pupils nationally with similar prior attainment. It covers eight subjects taken at GCSE including English and maths.

In 2018, it has been slightly adjusted to take account of children whose progress is much lower than similar pupils due to factors such as long-term illness.

Stratford Girls' Grammar School ranked as the best secondary school in Warwickshire for the second consecutive year.

At the other end of the scale, The Nuneaton Academy was bottom of the progress score rankings for last year.

The top schools in Warwickshire, according to their Progress 8 scores, were:

1) Stratford Girls' Grammar School (Progress 8 score: 0.84)

2) Rugby High School (0.7)

3) Kenilworth School and Sixth Form (0.62)

=4) King Edward VI School (0.55)

=4) Alcester Academy (0.55)

6) Southam College (0.5)

7) Higham Lane School (0.46)

8) Campion School (0.42)

9) Lawrence Sheriff School (0.4)

10) The Queen Elizabeth Academy (0.39)

Meanwhile, at The Nuneaton Academy, 29% of pupils hit the expected target, grade 4 to 9, in English and maths, and the school was awarded a Progress 8 score of -1.1.

The worst schools in Warwickshire, according to their average Progress 8 scores, were:

31) Bilton School (-0.36)

32) Nicholas Chamberlaine School (-0.5)

33) Hartshill School (-0.53)

34) The George Eliot School (-0.57)

35) The Nuneaton Academy (-1.1)