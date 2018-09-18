Warwick Castle to host charity evening

A charity event will be taking place at Warwick Castle later this month.

The ‘Evening of Music fundraiser’ will be taking place on Friday, September 28 from 7pm to 9.30pm in support of the Castle’s charity Merlin’s Magic Wand.

Merlin’s magic wand is a children’s charity that supports children who have serious illnesses and disabilities around the world.

The event will feature live performances by the Warwickshire Youth Jazz Orchestra and County Guitar Ensemble.

Those who buy a ticket will be given a complimentary welcome drink on arrival and there will be a selection of food and drink available to purchase on the evening.

During the evening people will also be able to explore the Castle courtyard, great hall and state rooms as well as the Horrible Histories maze, the ancient conquerors fortress and the towers and ramparts.

There will also be a raffle at the event.

Nick Blofeld, divisional director at Warwick Castle, said: “This will be a fantastic fundraising evening of music with live performances from Warwickshire Youth Jazz Orchestra and County Guitar Ensemble.

“You get a complimentary drink on arrival and also have the chance to take in the surroundings of the castle courtyard and Great Hall. It’s all for a great cause in Merlin’s Magic Wand which will be used to help local charities and special needs children.”

Tickets cost £7.50 per person. To book call: 01926 495421 and select option one.