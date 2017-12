Warnings have been issued to drivers today (Wednesday December 27) after Kenilworth's ford flooded last night due to heavy rain.

The water levels at the ford on Castle Road are at least two feet high, and Warwickshire Police told drivers not to try and pass through.

Warning signs on Warwick Road, Beehive Hill, and two on Castle Road are now illuminated.

Finham Brooks levels are very high in other areas. It is currently bursting its banks in Abbey Fields and near Castle Farm.

The ford in flood this morning. Photo: Kerry Kirwan