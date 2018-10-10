Warnings after bikes stolen from Kenilworth Station

Police have issued warnings over bike security after a number were recently stolen from Kenilworth Station.

Several bicycles that have been secured and locked have been stolen from the bike store at the station in recent weeks.

A police spokesman said: "Residents are advised that if they are intending to use Kenilworth railway station, and use a bicycle to travel to and from the station, that they ensure they lock their bicycle with a robust cycle lock that is difficult to break.

"Using two locks may also be a deterrent but the key element in deterring thieves from taking bicycles is the strength and security of the locks used."

Anyone who has any information about recent bicycle thefts at Kenilworth Station should contact British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or Warwickshire Police on 101.