Views sought on masterplan for hundreds of homes east of Kenilworth

Residents' views are being sought on a masterplan to help control two massive housing developments on land east of Kenilworth.

The two sites, on adjacent land near Thickthorn Island and Crewe Lane, will have around 1,400 new homes between them according to the recently agreed Local Plan.

What the land will be used for on the two sites

And now, residents' views are being sought by Warwick District Council on the masterplan, called 'Land East of Kenilworth Development Brief', which adds an extra layer of guidelines for building on the two sites.

The consultation opened on Monday November 19, and closes on Monday January 14.

Councillor Alan Rhead, portfolio holder for Development, said: “This development brief is the framework by which we can ensure that the highest quality of development is provided for future generations, of which we can be truly proud. I would urge as many residents as possible to give us their views.”

The Thickthorn site will have eight hectares of employment land, and 18 hectares of land will be on the Crewe Lane site for Kenilworth School and Sixth Form's new location at Southcrest Farm.

A new primary school and a 'local centre' for the community will also be built.

Drop-in sessions will be held at Kenilworth Library on Thursday November 29 and Friday November 30 from 9am to 5pm, and on Saturday 1 December from 9am to 1pm.

