VIDEO: Warwickshire Hunt slammed after hounds run amok through village of Oxhill as mum is forced to snatch child to safety in own home

Astonishing scenes as Warwickshire Hunt are slammed after hounds run amok in Oxhill as a mum snatches child to safety when foxhound enters house.

A mother in Oxhill expressed outrage after she had to grab her baby when a hound got through her door and ran around in her home.

Hounds in Oxhill garden

“I have just had an altercation with Warwickshire hunt at my property where not only did a massive fox-hound get into my garden but also entered my house where my six-month-old baby is on the floor in a baby walker. Thankfully we got to her before it did,” she said just after the incident.

“We have reported it to the police and I am waiting for the officer to attend now. I am shaken and beyond furious. Their arrogant behaviour and incompetence at controlling the pack has left me fuming. I can’t bear to even speak to the hunt master who obviously thinks that my home, a haven for my children, is fair hunting ground for their hounds to come and go freely with complete disregard for the safety of my children.”

The hunt, which met between Brailes and Tysoe on Saturday said hounds had been diverted from a trail huntand caught scent of a fox while in scrubland behind the village.

Hunting with dogs was banned in 2004 after a vote in Parliament. Since then hunts say they have abided by the law and only hunted by setting trails which the dogs follow.

However anti-hunting activists say full fox hunting has continued and have produced images and videos of hounds in full cry in pursuit of foxes.

West Midlands Hunt Sabateurs, who filmed the incident on Saturday, said in a statement: “There is no reason hounds from the Warwickshire Hunt would be in people’s homes and gardens except that they were illegally hunting a fox.

“This incident highlights the arrogance of this hunt who obviously think they are above the law and can do what they like where they like with complete disregard for people’s private property. Luckily West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs were on hand to stop the hounds from chasing the fox.

“Local residents are understandably upset and angry at this incident. They could have had pet rabbits or cats out in the gardens. We’ve been calling for the Hunting Act to be strengthened for a while now but this incident shows that hunts have very little control over their hounds and that strengthening the Hunting Act is the very minimum that needs to happen.

“As long as packs of hounds are allowed to roam freely round the countryside there will always be a danger to both wildlife and people.”

Sam Butler, Master of the Warwickshire Hunt, said: “We do not take this lightly. The hounds did get in the gardens and we have apologised.

“One of the organisers went round on Saturday evening and again on Sunday to see everyone who was affected.

“All the people he saw would much prefer this didn’t happen but didn’t see it as a major issue.

“As far as the lady (whose house had a fox enter) is concerned, someone got off their horse and went to see what the problem was and apologised profusely at the time. It is not true to say she had no apology and I will send someone round to emphasise it.”

Mr Butler said the hunt was on a trail outside the village on farmland and hounds diverted into rougher woodland.

“They must have found a fox and the fox ran through the gardens,” he said. The organisers acted as quickly as they possibly could. We are sorry it happened but everyone did their level best to get hounds out of the village.

“They were hampered by sabateurs screaming and shouting and creating merry hell.

“They do not wish us well or anyone in the countryside.

“We did everything possible to get hounds out of the village and apologised immediately.”

Joe Hashman, founder of Hounds Off, said: “We are supporting the family in question at Oxhill and have advised them to contact the Warwickshire Hunt secretary, Lady Fermoy, and seek a written undertaking from her that nothing like this will ever be allowed to happen again. This incident is quite unacceptable. Nobody should be subjected to such an intrusion, distress, harassment or alarm.”