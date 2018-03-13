VIDEO: Sneak peek at refurbishment work at leisure centre in Warwick

We took a sneak peak at the latest refurbishment works that are taking place at St Nicholas Park leisure centre in Warwick.

The leisure centre, which is operated by Everyone Active, has been going under major construction and refurbishment work since January 2017.

Phase one of the work, which included refurbishing the 25-metre swimming pool was completed ahead of schedule and reopened in September

Work on the gym, studios and reception areas, which is phase two of the work is now also nearing completion.

When all the work has been completed the new fitness suite will have 80 stations and it will almost triple the size of the current gym on site.

Councillor Michael Coker, Warwick District Council's portfolio holder for culture said: "I think the centre is wonderful especially with its new facilities and with the facilities it is going to have it will be as good as anywhere in the country.

The refurbishment work at St Nicolas Park Leisure Centre.

"Seeing the results from people using the facilities now are better then expected."

The refurbishment work at St Nicolas Park Leisure Centre.

The view out of one of the new studio rooms.

One of the new studios

A studio room which can become one big room or two separate rooms.