Video: Firefighters tackle blaze and rescue animals at a farm in Radford Semele

This was the scene in Radford Semele in the early hours of this morning (Thursday), as firefighters battled a fire at a farm building.

Crews were called to Hill Farm at about 10pm last night (Wednesday) and advised residents to close their windows due to the smoke.

They were able to get the fire under control and rescue livestock from the area.

Firefighters battled a fire at a farm building in Radford Semele this morning (Thursday). Photo by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The building was well alight on arrival. Crews acted quickly to get the fire under control. Residents were advised to close their windows due to large quantities of smoke coming from the incident."

"Initial reports stated that a barn containing hay and farm machinery was alight and firefighters attending the incident confirmed this on arrival.

"Crews drew on local water supplies to tackle the fire, deployed a portable water storage dam to help with water supply and rescued livestock from the farmland. Residents were advised to close their windows due to large quantities of smoke coming from the incident.

"Firefighters remained in place at the farm, damping down the site this morning.

"We have been working closely with partners including the Environment Agency, Public Health England and Severn Trent Water to mitigate the impact of the fire on the local community."