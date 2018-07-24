UPDATE: Travellers leave Warwick car park

Travellers that were on a car park in Warwick have now left the site.

A group of Travellers are thought to have moved on the Myton Fields car park around 9pm last Thursday.

Around seven caravans are on the site.

Two weeks ago a group of Travellers were in Hatton Park and after moving from there, they then set up in Abbey Fields in Kenilworth.

They left Kenilworth on Sunday (July 15).

It is unknown if the Travellers in Myton Fields are the same ones who were in Kenilworth.

Warwick District Council attended a court hearing on Wednesday to obtain a possession order.

On the council’s website it now says: “Our solicitors obtained a possession order in the Magistrates Court and the site is now vacant (26/7/18).”