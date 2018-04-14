Two men arrested on suspicion of firearm offences after incident in Leamington

Two men from have been arrested on suspicion of firearm offences after an incident in Leamington.

Detectives investigating a reported firearms incident in Leamington yesterday (Friday April 13) have made two arrests.

At 12.13pm police responded to a report that two men with firearms were trying to gain entry to a property on Buckley Road.

Later on in the day, two 19-year-old men from Leamington were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm. They remain in custody while investigations continue.

Detective Inspector Neil Reader said: “We are aware that this incident will cause concern in the local community. I’d like to reassure people that at this time we believe this was a targeted incident, and the suspects and victim were known to each other.

“In response to this, we will have an increased policing presence in the area to provide reassurance.”

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call 101 quoting incident 155 of 13 April 2018.

To give information anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org