Two drivers lucky to escape this head-on crash near Wellesbourne with minor injuries

Two drivers were lucky to escape this head-on crash near Wellesbourne with minor injuries.

And had there been a passenger in the van, emergency services said it could have easily been a fatal crash.

That's because the load in the back was no secured - and a pole came through the windscreen, where a passenger would have been sitting.

The crash happened yesterday (Monday) on the B4086 near Wellsbourne airfield.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: "Luckily the occupants of the vehicles escaped with minor injury.

"I think the photo of the van shows the importance of securing a load even inside an enclosed cargo area and having a suitable bulk head.

"If there had been a front passenger in the van this would have likely to have been a fatal Injury."