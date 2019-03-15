Trinity girls fly high in STEM test on International Women's Day

On International Women’s Day last Friday (March 8), 50 female pupils from Trinity Catholic School put their STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) skills to the test in a one-day propelled glider challenge provided by The Smallpeice Trust.

The pupils, aged from 11 to 13, took on the roles of aeronautical engineers and were challenged to design and build an aircraft that would fly in a straight line and stay in the air as long as possible.

Working in small groups, the young engineers were tasked with designing, marketing and building the aircraft using materials and tools provided by the trust.