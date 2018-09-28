Man dies after crash involving three HGVs on M40 northbound near Warwick

A man believed to be in his forties has died following a crash on the M40 near Warwick this morning which involved three HGVs and saw a stretch of the road closed.

The crash happened on the northbound M40 between junctions 15 16 at about 4.15am this morning and prompted a major operation.

Three ambulances, two paramedic officers and 11 fire engines were sent to the scene, where the man was pronounced deceased.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, ambulance staff two lorries that were on fire. A third lorry was just in front of them.

“Unfortunately, the driver of one lorry died at the scene.

“The driver of a second lorry, a man in his 60s, was treated at the scene for a medical condition and was taken to Warwick hospital.

“The third driver was uninjured."

The man's next of kin has been informed.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said at 4.12am, three large goods vehicles were involved in a collision on the northbound carriageway and subsequently caught fire.

11 fire engines, including specialist fire support units which are used at large-scale emergencies, attended.

The incident came after emergency crews were called to an HGV fire on the M40 southbound, also between junctions 15 and 16.

Group commander Neil McElvenny said: “We were called to a large goods vehicle fire involving pallets on the southbound carriageway just after 2.40am this morning. Crews were quickly in attendance to deal with the fire.

"While at the incident, a call came in to inform us of a second incident on the northbound carriageway involving three lorries, two of which caught fire. Due to the severity of the incident, all lanes were closed whilst the emergency services dealt with the scene.

“These incidents have caused significant disruption for many, but we are working closely with Warwickshire Police and the Highways Agency and our priority is to make the area safe and open the M40 again as soon as possible.

“The clean-up and inconvenience for some locals, commuters and other motorists will continue for a while yet. I’d like to thank people for their continued patience.”

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area completely and, where possible, find alternative routes.

Click here for a list of diversion routes recommended by Highways England.

