Traffic building due to accident near Hatton

Traffic is currently building around Hatton due to an accident. An incident has happened around 11.55am today (Friday) on Birmingham Road near the Hatton Arms Pub Traffic is building in the areas According to a witness who went past the scene the incident involves a car and a cyclist. More details to follow.