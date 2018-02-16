Top French chef will cook at Kenilworth restaurant in March

A French chef who runs one of the best restaurants in the world will be cooking at The Cross for two days in March.

Jacques Marcon, head chef at the three Michelin-starred Régis et Jacques in France, will cook a six-course lunch for £75 on Thursday March 8 and a seven-course dinner for £120 on Friday March 9.

Chef director at The Cross, Adam Bennett, briefly worked at Régis et Jacques in 2013.

He said: “Working with Jacques and his father was unforgettable and a career highlight. I can’t wait for our diners to enjoy what will be a truly memorable gastronomic experience.”

Call 01926 853840 to book.