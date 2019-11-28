Third-generation family business celebrates 40 years in Warwick

A family-run business in Warwick, which is now in its third generation, has been celebrating being in the town for 40 years this week.

This week the team at family-run business Warwick Sports is celebrating 40 years in the town.

Warwick Sports, which is in Swan Street, was opened in 1979 by Ray and John Hammond.

John was a middle distance runner and a member of the Coventry Godiva Harriers competing at a national level. Ray competed in league netball and badminton.

Now 40 years on, Ray continues to run the business with her two daughters, Andrea and Shelly and earlier this year her granddaughter Chloe also joined the team.

Ray said: "It is a very proud moment getting to the milestone. We have gone through three big recessions and kept the shop going.

Ray and John Hammond at Warwick Sports. Photos submitted.

"We have some brilliant customer who has been coming here for 40 years."

Andrea added: "I have been part of the business for 30 years.

"My parents started the business and now we have three generations working here as my daughter now works here too.

"On Victorian Evening (tonight) we are inviting our staff and customers old and new to come along and celebrate with us.

"We are a special independent retailer and from our perspective, offering a great level of service as an independent retailer on the High Street, is how you survive.

"You can never get that service on the internet. With us you get the right fitting for shoes and advice, which you just can't get shopping online.

"We feel strongly that special independent shops always have a relevance on the High Street and something you can never replace."