The amazing moment when a Game of Thrones actor called a Warwick artist to praise his artwork

A Warwick-based artist's work has reached a Game of Thrones star.

The work of artist Mark Kaiser has gone to the four corners of the globe and has now reached the land of Westeros.

Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who played Jamie Lannister, was given a print of one of Mark's pieces of work - a painting of Nyhavn, Copenhagen - a few months ago and was so overjoyed with it that he rang Mark up and sent him a photo of himself with the picture.

Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who played Jamie Lannister, was given a print of one of Mark Kaiser's pieces of work - a painting of Nyhavn, Copenhagen. Photo supplied

The actor lives in Copenhagen with his family and the Hans Christian Anderson characters within the painting have special meaning to him from his early acting days.

Mark said: "I missed a call on my phone and when I checked it out later it was Jamie Lannister (Nikolaj) himself calling about a picture I'd done.

"I thought it was a bit of a wind-up, but when I phoned back it was very real.

"I had a good chat to Nikolaj and he said thank you for producing it, it's fabulous.

"We've spoken on a number of occasions and one time he was filming in Iceland and as I'd been there with my family a few years ago we had a good chat about some of the great scenery around the island, especially the glacial lake at Jokusarlon in the south west of Iceland.

"He said he'd like to come over to Stratford one day where I show my work at the Waterside Craft Market every Sunday and I've mentioned Art in the Park in Leamington as a great destination.