Take a look at the refurbished Aldi store in Leamington

Aldi is promising a better shopping experience to customers at its Leamington branch after the store re-opened today following a refurbishment.

The budget supermarket chain has said that the format of the store reflects proven customer behaviours, and includes developments such as

* New and improved chillers and freezers including a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store

* Increased space dedicated to fresh, British meat products

* Relocation of fresh bakery items to the final aisle, so products don’t get squashed under shopping

* Relocation of Beers Wines and Spirits into a dedicated fixture along the back wall, showcasing our award winning products

* A dedicated section full of award winning Health & Beauty products

The store employs 37 staff and the refurbishment has created an additional three jobs.

But some have said the store's car park needs spaces to add to the 77 it already has.

The transformation is part of Aldi’s £300m investment into improving its stores and service across the UK and is based on feedback from more than 50,000 customers.

Store Manager, Marc Pitkeathly, said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves.