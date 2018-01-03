Student flats recommended to replace former Indian restaurant in Kenilworth

A plan to convert a former Indian restaurant in Kenilworth into student flats has been recommended for approval despite concerns over parking.

The building which used to be Zaika Lounge, on the corner of Warwick Road and Clarendon Road, could be converted into six flats with 23 bedrooms in total across four floors if the plans go ahead.

There will be eight parking spaces for residents, which has generated criticism.

Kenilworth Town Council said 12 spaces should be the minimum for a building of its size.

Town clerk Maggie Field said: “They considered car parking to be inadequate for such a building outside the town centre, and noted the absence of on street parking in this vicinity.

“Members noted that Kenilworth tends to attract postgraduate students, who were more likely to have cars.”

But officers from Warwick District Council felt the parking was good enough to recommend the plans for approval.

In their report, officers referred to Warwickshire County Council’s highways department having no objection to the plans, and also claimed a site visit by councillors showed there was enough on-street parking available.

This latest plan is actually a revised version of a plan submitted earlier in 2018.

Only five parking spaces for students in 27 bedrooms were going to be built originally.

The district council’s planning committee will make a decision on the new plans on Tuesday January 9.