Stirling effort at Leamington Rotary Club’s charity evening

Royal Leamington Spa Rotary Club raised thousands of pounds for the various good causes it supports at its annual charity dinner at Stoneliegh Deer Park Golf Club last Friday evening.

The 94 Rotarians and their friends and guests enjoyed an appetising meal served by staff at the clubhouse and were also entertained by guest speaker John Stirling.

John, whose mother Pamela was a film and television actress, was full of anecdotes about his various careers in TV and radio and the Donkey Sanctuary established by him and his wife Annie.

A long-time friend of Dame Judi Dench, John told of how many actors and actresses including Brian Blessed and June Brown have supported the sanctuary over the years and how it functions as a residential recreational facility for many disadvantaged children whom he and Annie regularly host.

He and Annie once met the Queen during a fundraising walk.

The evening also included a silent auction with 12 items donated by members and businesses, which in itself raised £1,300 .

The raffle raised £415 and the overall profit from the evening came to £2,835 which was £1,000 more than last year’s total and will be distributed among the many charities the club supports.