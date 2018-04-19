Staff at Myton Hospices in Warwickshire celebrate successful shop take over

Members of staff from Myton Hospices in Warwickshire are celebrating after their first retail challenges was a success.

On March 28 Myton Hospices shops on Bedford Street in Leamington, Church Street in Rugby and Quinton Parade in Coventry were taken over by non-retail staff in competition for the highest percentage increase on the shop’s usual takings.

The three competing teams came up with inventive ways to encourage more customers through the doors of the shops.

They baked, bartered and they dressed up in a giant teddy bear costume all in the name of raising money for Myton.

The teams were aiming to have the biggest percentage increase on an average day’s takings.

Overall the marketing and communications team, who were running the shop in Rugby, came out on top by increasing the shop’s takings by 52 per cent.

Hannah Morris, partnership manager at The Myton Hospices, said: “Thank you to everyone who visited one of the three shops which had been taken over.

“From raffles, bake sales and live models, we hope you enjoyed the inventive ways staff came up with to try and increase the day’s takings as much as we did.

“The teams managed to bring in an extra £500 between them which is fantastic and will help us towards raising the £8.8million needed to keep our services running for people who need us most this year.”

The charity’s corporate fundraising team is encouraging teams from local businesses to get involved with the Retail Challenge in April.

Each team will be given one of Myton’s 22 charity shops to take over and the bigger the percentage increase on daily takings the greater the chances are of obtaining the winning title and raising more vital funds for Myton.

If you would like to register your team please visit www.mytonhospice.org/shop-challenge or to find out more call 01926 838817 or email corporate@mytonhospice.org