Southam Retro Revival event postponed until summer 2019 due to 'horrendous' weather forecast

Southam Retro Revival has been postponed due to the weather conditions forecast for Sunday.

The family festival, which had a 1950s theme, was due to take place at Southam Rugby Club.

But organisers have set up a new Facebook page to announce the postponement on which Helen Willoughby Cooper has said: "We have had an emergency meeting this morning with regards to the horrendous weather forecast for Sunday.

"After great discussion we have made the difficult decision to postpone the event until next June."

Stall holders who had booked a place for the event have been asked if they would like to keep their bookings for the event next year.

The organisers can be contacted by emailing southamfirst@outlook.com

