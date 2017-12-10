Schools that will be closed tomorrow (Monday) in and around the Warwick district

Here is the list so far of the schools that will be closed tomorrow (Monday) due to the snow (in alphabetical order).

The list may be updated if more schools announce closuyres before tomorrow.

All Saints C of E (VA) Primary School, Leek Wootton

All Saints C E Junior School, Warwick

Aylesford School and Sixth Form College

Bishops Itchington Primary School

Bishops Tachbrook C.Of E. Primary School

Briar Hill Infant School

Brookhurst Primary School

Budbrooke Primary School

Burton Green C of E Primary School

Campion School

Clapham Terrace Community Primary School

Claverdon Primary School

Coten End Primary School

Cubbington C.Of E. Primary School

Emscote Infant School

Hampton Lucy C.Of E. Primary School

Harbury C.Of E. Primary School

Heathcote Primary School

Kenilworth Nursery School

Kineton C of E Primary School

Kineton High School

Kingsway Community Primary School

Lapworth C of E Primary School

Lillington Nursery and Primary School

Long Itchington Primary School

Milverton Primary School

Moreton Morrell C of E Primary School

Myton School

Newburgh Primary School

North Leamington School

Our Lady & St. Teresa’s Catholic Primary School, Leamington

Our Lady’s Catholic Primary School, Princethorpe

Park Hill Junior School

Priors Field Primary School

Radford Semele C of E Primary School

Snitterfield Primary School Primary School

Sydenham Primary School

Ridgeway School

Shrubland Street Community Primary School

Southam College

Southam Primary School

Southam St. James C of E Primary School

St. John’s Primary School

St. Margaret’s C.Of E. Junior School

St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Primary School, Warwick

St. Mary’s Catholic Primary School, Henley in Arden

St. Mary’s Catholic Primary School, Southam

St. Nicholas C.Of E. Primary School, Kenilworth

St. Patrick’s Catholic Primary School

St. Paul’s C.Of E. Primary School, Leamington

St. Peter’s Catholic Primary School

Stockton Primary School

Telford Infant School

Telford Junior School

The Dassett C.Of E. Primary School

The Ferncumbe C of E Primary School

The Priors School

Trinity Catholic School

Tysoe C of E Primary School

Warwick Nursery School

Wellesbourne C.Of E. Primary School

Whitnash Nursery School

Whitnash Primary School

Wolverton Primary School

Woodloes Primary School

Wootton Wawen C of E Primary School